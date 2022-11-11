After helping fellow veterans, Indiana man sought his own help at Chicago Rush

CHICAGO (CBS) – In recent years, many have become more sensitive to the plight of members of the military who have suffered trauma and have other mental health challenges.

CBS 2's Jim Williams visited one place in Chicago that's attracting veterans from all over the country who need help. It's earned the endorsement of one retired military officer who's seen its value from two sides.

Reg McCutcheon spent 34 years in the U.S. Air Force, including time in Afghanistan, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. He's had a lifetime of service extend well into his post-military life.

The husband and father with a large family is now a therapist who treats fellow veterans suffering from trauma and other mental health challenges.

"We have a lot of veterans who need a lot of help," McCutcheon said. "And I did not see a path where veterans are going to be able to help veterans. Guys like me had to step into the roles because we had the experience. We were there."

This year, McCutcheon realized he too needed help. He too had PTSD.

Williams: "The therapist needed therapy."

McCutcheon: "That's right. Absolutely. Physician heal thyself is not really possible."

Williams: "How did the PTSD manifest itself in your life?"

McCutcheon: "Pretty heavy anger. I was just angry. I'd rage too easily."

His wife, Shana, saw it and recognized the irony of it.

"Taking all of his energy helping other veterans for years and years and not really realizing until just recently that he had an opportunity that he could take some time to heal himself and deal with his own trauma," she said.

McCutcheon, who lives in southern Indiana, knew where to turn, a place in Chicago he had recommended to his own patients. Road Home, they call it, at Rush Medical Center.

"When it's so bad, I had to make the call and say, 'It's me this time' and they were amazing," he said.

"I just want people to know there is a place where we'll listen to you and we'll figure out where we can help you," said Will Beiersdorf, Road Home's executive director.

Beiersdorf said they treat the "invisible wounds of war," but added the treatment also addresses trauma veterans suffer outside of military service.

"We've come to realize that it's not always the trauma that they experienced during combat or during their service but there could have been other traumas before they came or maybe some other traumas that they faced afterwards," Beiersdorf said.

Various therapies, like an intensive outpatient program, are used in the rooms at Road Home.

The program is free. Thousands of veterans have come from all over the country since Road Home started eight years ago.

"Pretty much every state is represented," Beiersdorf said.

Road Home welcomes families of veterans who often need help as well.

"To give me some support and new understanding and new tools to understanding what he was walking through," said Shana McCutcheon.

The therapist who needed therapy found a haven at Road Home.

"I'm just so thankful for the Road Home program because it was so specific to what Reg really needed," Shana said.

"Before you ruin another relationship, before you destroyed another piece of furniture, you gotta be able to pick up the phone and say you're the thing that needs the help," McCutcheon said. "They're waiting. They have space. They're eager to help you and in a way that's not confrontational, in a way that's so amazing."

The organization Wounded Warrior Project is a major funder of Road Home, along with other benefactors. Road Home welcomes all veterans, even those whose trauma is not related to their military service and it's free.

For more information on the Road Home program, visit RoadHomeProgram.org.