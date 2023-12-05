Vesecky's Bakery closes after more than 100 years of serving up sweets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After more than a century of serving up sweets - an eastern European bakery in Berwyn is closing up shop for good.

Vesecky's in Berwyn posted on Facebook Monday that Tuesday would be their last in business.

Long-time customers rushed to see what they could still get and lamented the loss of a part of their childhood and heritage.

"This is not the kind of thing you can get on the internet," said Sam Lavicek of Lake Zurich. "I want to smell the bread when I walk in."

"I know my mom had come here, and I know my grandmother came here and my great-grandmother may have come here," said Dan Leonard of Galesburg.

The bakery sold out of goods within a few hours of opening.

The owners said it's just time to travel and spend time with their grandkids.