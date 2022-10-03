Watch CBS News
Vernon Hills police investigate smash and grab jewelry store robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Vernon Hills are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store.

An employee told officers that just before noon, two men with hammers broke a display case at Z Fine Jewelry in Hawthorn Mall, before making off with an unknown amount of jewelry.

They were last seen driving towards Milwaukee in a dark colored SUV.

