Vernon Hills police investigate smash and grab jewelry store robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Vernon Hills are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store.
An employee told officers that just before noon, two men with hammers broke a display case at Z Fine Jewelry in Hawthorn Mall, before making off with an unknown amount of jewelry.
They were last seen driving towards Milwaukee in a dark colored SUV.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.