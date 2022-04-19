Verizon offering sign-on bonuses in Chicago area retail stores, raising starting wages to $20 per hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Verizon has announced some big incentives to try to get new workers in the company's retail stories.

Verizon said it is raising starting wages to $20 an hour for new and existing customer service employees.

The wireless carrier is also offering $2,500 sign-on bonuses for new retail specialists, and a $3,500 signing bonus for assistant managers at some Chicago area retail stores.

A full list of open positions can be found here.