Watch CBS News
Local News

Ventra app sees 'technical issues' for users across Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Ventra app sees 'technical issues' for users across Chicago
Ventra app sees 'technical issues' for users across Chicago 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Commuters in Chicago may be having a little trouble with their Ventra mobile app.

Ventra is reporting "technical issues," specifically adding money through the app, as well as tracking some CTA trains and buses.

You can still buy passes or add transit value through Ventra's website.

Customers experiencing issues with the mobile app can ride for free.

Ventra had similar glitches with the app last week.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 6:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.