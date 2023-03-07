Ventra app sees 'technical issues' for users across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Commuters in Chicago may be having a little trouble with their Ventra mobile app.

Ventra is reporting "technical issues," specifically adding money through the app, as well as tracking some CTA trains and buses.

You can still buy passes or add transit value through Ventra's website.

Customers experiencing issues with the mobile app can ride for free.

Ventra had similar glitches with the app last week.