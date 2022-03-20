Watch CBS News

Vehicles worth $1 million stolen from Irving Park dealership

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves stole multiple vehicles from a dealership in the Irving Park area early Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 4:40 a.m., unknown offenders used an unknown object to break the window of an overhead door while the business was closed. Nine vehicles were taken from the dealership worth $1 million, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

