Watch CBS News
Local News

Over a dozen vehicles damaged in Rogers Park: Police

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after over a dozen vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood Early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.

Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors.

No one is in custody. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 4:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.