Over a dozen vehicles damaged in Rogers Park: Police
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after over a dozen vehicles were damaged in the Rogers Park neighborhood Early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of West Howard Street around 1:09 a.m.
Officers responded to a criminal damage to vehicle call and found 19 cars with broken side mirrors.
No one is in custody.
