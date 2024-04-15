Vehicle fire causes major delays on I-90 outside Chicago

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Multiple lanes were blocked on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) late Monday after a pickup truck and trailer caught fire.

The pickup truck and the equipment trailer hitched to its rear belonged to a concrete contractor. Flammable items such as fuel were in the trailer, prompting a hazmat response for the fire.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was out and fire crews were washing the trailer down. Crews also diked off dams and diverted runoff to keep the fuel out of storm sewers.

Three lanes of eastbound I-90 were blocked just before the Barrington Road exit in Hoffman Estates. The exit itself had also been blocked, but had reopened by 4:30 p.m.

Traffic was jammed in both directions on I-90 late Monday as the afternoon rush began – with a gapers' block snagging westbound traffic.