Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on Dan Ryan Expressway

Flames engulf vehicle during fire on Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Huge flames on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The flames were so intense you can barely tell it was a vehicle engulfed by the fire.

The fire happened Thursday around 7:15 p.m. near 71st Street.

Firefighters quickly had it out - leaving only a charred car.

Illinois State Police have not said what happened or if anyone was injured.