3 varsity baseball games postponed at Mundelein High School due to reported misconduct

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Three varsity baseball games at Mundelein High School have been postponed - because of reported student misconduct.

Mundelein High School Building Principal Dr. Alexandria Rios Taylor told us that on Friday of last week, District 120 promptly launched an investigation after a report claiming violations of the student and athletic codes of conduct.

The school district tells us it's investigating, and student athletes could face punishments - depending on what they find.

"Student safety is always our top priority," Taylor wrote. "The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity."

Taylor wrote that there will be no further comment at this time.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:08 PM

