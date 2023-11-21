Antisemitic message spray painted on former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Michigan home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Vandals left antisemitic messages on former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's Michigan home.

According to the Anti-Defamation League of Michigan, Emanuel's property and the Chabad of Kalamazoo, a Jewish organization, were both targeted.

The word "NAZIS" were spray painted on a fence outside Emanuel's home and swastikas were spray painted on the Chabad property.

Disgusted by antisemitic vandalizations of @RahmEmanuel's home & Chabad of Kalamazoo. We are working with @USAttyTotten and local law enforcement, and urge both incidents be investigated as potential hate crimes. Grateful for support from both communities. https://t.co/nzBDkx9TCC pic.twitter.com/a3mFCMSGkn — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 20, 2023

The ADL Michigan said they are "Disgusted by antisemitic vandalizations" and "urge both incidents be investigated as potential hate crimes."