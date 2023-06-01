Vandalism leads to shutdown of South Loop community refrigerator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Young vandals are blamed for the closing of a South Loop community refrigerator.

A sign posted on the Prairie Avenue Love Fridge, at 2023 S. Prairie Ave., says unaccompanied children and teens are dumping out food donations on the sidewalk.

Organizers decided to shut down the location, because it is frustrating for neighbors and potentially dangerous to pets. They are directing users to nearby fridges.

The Love Fridge project aims to reduce food waste and food insecurity in several Chicago communities.