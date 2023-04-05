Valparaiso man arrested, charged with child exploitation
VALPARAISO, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing charges for allegedly performing a sexual act in front of a minor during a web chat on Monday.
Ismael Perez Sanchez, 38, is charged with child exploitation and public nudity.
Indiana State Police said detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of a possible criminal act that took place on a website.
Information from the investigation led detectives to the residence of Sanchez, police said.
After meeting and interviewing Sanchez about a file he obtained from the website he visited, he was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail.
No further information was available.
