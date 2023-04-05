Watch CBS News
Local News

Valparaiso man arrested, charged with child exploitation

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

VALPARAISO, Ill. (CBS) – A man is facing charges for allegedly performing a sexual act in front of a minor during a web chat on Monday.

Ismael Perez Sanchez, 38, is charged with child exploitation and public nudity.

Indiana State Police said detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) of a possible criminal act that took place on a website.

Information from the investigation led detectives to the residence of Sanchez, police said.

After meeting and interviewing Sanchez about a file he obtained from the website he visited, he was arrested and taken to Porter County Jail.

No further information was available. 

First published on April 5, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.