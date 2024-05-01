Watch CBS News
Truck spills scrap metal, blocks highway in northwest Indiana

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A truck spilled a load of scrap metal in a crash Wednesday morning in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Police said a commercial truck crashed near the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and State Road 49. The truck tipped over in the crash, spilling scrap metal on the road.

Eastbound Highway 30 and the ramp from southbound State Road 49 to Highway 30 were closed after the crash.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Todd Feurer

May 1, 2024

