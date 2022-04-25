Vaccine clinics open throughout Chicago for all kinds of immunizations

Watch CBS News

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is World Immunization Week - and the City of Chicago wants to help everyone get protected against viruses and diseases.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is holding several vaccination clinics across the city this week. That's for everything from childhood vaccines, Tdap shots, shingles, flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

To find times and locations click here or go to at Chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.  

When it comes to coronavirus cases in Chicago, there's a slight increase on the numbers. The daily average of new cases is up 15% from last week.

The jump comes after a week of travel and spring break holidays. Masks are no longer required on most air travel, on the CTA, Metra and on most ride shares. 

First published on April 25, 2022 / 11:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

