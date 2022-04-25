Vaccine clinics open throughout Chicago for all kinds of immunizations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is World Immunization Week - and the City of Chicago wants to help everyone get protected against viruses and diseases.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) is holding several vaccination clinics across the city this week. That's for everything from childhood vaccines, Tdap shots, shingles, flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

To find times and locations click here or go to at Chicago.gov/vaxcalendar.

When it comes to coronavirus cases in Chicago, there's a slight increase on the numbers. The daily average of new cases is up 15% from last week.

The jump comes after a week of travel and spring break holidays. Masks are no longer required on most air travel, on the CTA, Metra and on most ride shares.

COVID-19 Daily Update:

Daily averages, updated: April 22

Confirmed Cases: 521

Hospitalizations: 9.86

Deaths: 0.14

Tests Conducted: 11,930

Test Positivity: 5.1%

Chicago's CDC COVID Community Level: LOW See Chicago's full COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/UrMNMrLjQU. 🧵1/3 — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) April 25, 2022