CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Chicago and Cook County still in that low-risk category, the city's top doctor wants to stay there.        

The Department of Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone 6 months and older can get COVID vaccines and boosters as well as their flu shot.

Walk-ins are accepted.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 8:48 AM

