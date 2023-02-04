CDPH hosting vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With Chicago and Cook County still in that low-risk category, the city's top doctor wants to stay there.

The Department of Public Health is hosting a vaccine clinic at Kennedy King College, located at 6301 S. Halsted St, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone 6 months and older can get COVID vaccines and boosters as well as their flu shot.

Walk-ins are accepted.