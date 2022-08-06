Watch CBS News
Local News

Vaccination clinics offering initial, booster shots at 2 city college locations Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

Vaccine clinics open at 2 city college locations Saturday
Vaccine clinics open at 2 city college locations Saturday 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to make sure your children get COVID-19 vaccines before school starts again you can take them to one of the city's vaccine clinics today.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is offering initial doses and boosters to anyone ages 5 and up.

One of the clinics is at Truman College in uptown near Wilson and Racine. Another is at Malcolm x college in the near west side neighborhood near Jackson and Damen.

Both are open from 9 this morning until 2 p.m. Saturday

Walk-ins are welcome.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.