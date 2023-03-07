Vacant lots in West Woodlawn transformed into block of new homes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big transformation is under way in a Chicago community once full of vacant, neglected lots.
Developers and elected officials, including Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new block of homes now known as West Woodlawn Pointe.
Last year, five Black real estate developers, Derrick Walker, Keith Lindsey, Bonita Harrison, DaJuan Robinson and Sean Jones created a movement called "Buy Back the Block." They acquired 11 vacant lots in the 6300 block of South Evans Avenue through the Cook County Land Bank Authority.
A total of 10 three-flat buildings with 30 three-bedroom, two-bath homes altogether will comprise the development.
The project created more than 200 new construction jobs – primarily for women and people of color – and it is also bringing in new tax dollars for future improvements.
Further, it is building pride in the community.
"This was not a block that you cared to venture down," said real estate developer Bonita Harrison. "Now look at it – vibrant, promising, inviting."
Developers say the project is also bringing new investment to the neighborhood – including stores and restaurants.
They hope to use this model to revitalize other Chicago neighborhoods.
