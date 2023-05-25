Devastated by Uvalde school shooting, Chicago mom joins others in Springfield for gun control legislation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been a grim day of remembrance in Texas.

In the city Uvalde, people are stopping by a memorial to remember the 19 children and two teachers killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School one year ago on Wednesday. That tragedy spurred some people to act.

CBS 2's Sara Machi sat down with one Andersonville mom, who said she decided to join a gun control advocacy group, Moms Demand Action, after the horrors she saw at Uvalde and she said she's not alone.

"I'm so tired of marking these one years. When will it end?"

Sitting in her living room with family photos behind her, Natalie Kaplan said she was always horrified by news of mass shootings but it was the confusion, the hours of waiting for information, the young faces from Uvalde -- that set her on a new path exactly one year ago.

"I remember the night of the shooting. I was rocking my daughter to sleep, which I do every night. I know it's crazy. And I was literally crying. Because I was so upset, Kaplan said. "But, but my tears won't do anything for those victims. My thoughts and prayers can't help their families And I'm hoping my actions will make a difference."

Involved full-time in her family bakery, CBS 2 was there as Kaplan cooked up a plan. She and more than 800 other Illinois moms banded together for an advocacy day in Springfield. Kaplan captain of a bus of 50, representing the Lincoln Square/Albany Park chapter as they met with lawmakers.

The same week, Illinois lawmakers passed House Bill 218, known as the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, that limits how gun manufacturers and retailers market products and could open them up to lawsuits over any violations.

Kaplan also counts the state's assault weapons ban as a major victory this year. It went into effect in January though the law is currently under scrutiny in the court system.

"There have been things that have happened that we are really proud of," Kaplan said. "But, we need so much more."

Although Kaplan said that she is tired of marking "firsts." She knows there is another one coming up. Her chapter of Moms Demand Action will now offer to support their counterparts in Highland Park.

Governor JB Pritzker has signaled his intent to sign House Bill 218 into law. CBS 2 reached out to the Illinois GOP to see if they had any statement about the legislation, but have not heard back.

However, Senate Minority Leader John Curran, a Republican from Downers Grove, has called it overly broad.

