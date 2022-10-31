Watch CBS News
Local News

Crew of USS Hyman G. Rickover nuclear powered submarine get VIP tour of Wrigley Field

/ CBS Chicago

Crew of USS Hyman G. Rickover nuclear powered submarine get VIP tour of Wrigley Field
Crew of USS Hyman G. Rickover nuclear powered submarine get VIP tour of Wrigley Field 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soon the crew of the U.S.S. Hyman Rickover will be in command of a nuclear submarine named after a famous Chicagoan, and on Sunday they were in Chicago to learn more about the city that gave the world Hyman G. Rickover. 

The crew spent some time at Wrigley Field Sunday getting a behind the scenes look at the ballpark and visiting the press box, dugout and the visiting team's locker room.

They will be at the helm of the underwater vessel named after a man who arrived in Chicago from Poland as a young immigrant and ultimately developed the Navy's first nuclear sub. 

The crew will visit several other Chicago locations this week, including the Museum of Science and Industry and a Blackhawks game Thursday. 

First published on October 30, 2022 / 11:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.