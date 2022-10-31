Crew of USS Hyman G. Rickover nuclear powered submarine get VIP tour of Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soon the crew of the U.S.S. Hyman Rickover will be in command of a nuclear submarine named after a famous Chicagoan, and on Sunday they were in Chicago to learn more about the city that gave the world Hyman G. Rickover.

The crew spent some time at Wrigley Field Sunday getting a behind the scenes look at the ballpark and visiting the press box, dugout and the visiting team's locker room.

They will be at the helm of the underwater vessel named after a man who arrived in Chicago from Poland as a young immigrant and ultimately developed the Navy's first nuclear sub.

The crew will visit several other Chicago locations this week, including the Museum of Science and Industry and a Blackhawks game Thursday.