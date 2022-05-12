USPS offering $25,000 reward after armed robbery in Hinsdale

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The U.S. Postal Services offering a $25,000 reward will help them find the armed man who robbed a letter carrier in Hinsdale.

On May 9, just before 1:20 p.m., a USPS Letter Carrier, located at West Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street was robbed.

The suspect was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with a black t-shirt and fled the scene in a four-door sedan. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPS Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

