USPS offering $25,000 reward after armed robbery in Hinsdale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The U.S. Postal Services offering a $25,000 reward will help them find the armed man who robbed a letter carrier in Hinsdale.
On May 9, just before 1:20 p.m., a USPS Letter Carrier, located at West Hinsdale Avenue and South Stough Street was robbed.
The suspect was wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with a black t-shirt and fled the scene in a four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPS Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.
