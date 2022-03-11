USPS now hiring for various positions across Greater Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United States Postal Service is now hiring at its facilities across the Greater Chicago area as a part of their 10-year Delivering for America plan.

They're looking for maintenance mechanics and electronic technicians at their Chicago Processing & Distribution Center located at 433 W. Harrison St. in South Loop, and labor custodians at their Carol Stream Processing & Distribution Center at 500 Fullerton Ave. among other locations.

Salaries for electronic technicians start at $63,893 per year and $48,617 for maintenance mechanics. Starting salary for labor custodians is $37,041 per year.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applications are accepted through the USPS Careers website.

Positions are open through March 19 & 20.