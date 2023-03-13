USPS hosts job fairs across Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's plenty of work at the post office and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting another job fair.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a career fair and hiring workshop. You can learn more Tuesday at the post office on Archer in Chicago.

Wednesday you can head to Melrose Park office to find out about more opportunities and Thursday's job fair is in Riverdale.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/UM5pMsw8QK



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/3qOiVTVp5k pic.twitter.com/dG3JPQ5oXl — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) March 7, 2023