USPS hosts job fairs across Chicago area

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   There's plenty of work at the post office and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting another job fair.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be a career fair and hiring workshop. You can learn more Tuesday at the post office on Archer in Chicago.

Wednesday you can head to Melrose Park office to find out about more opportunities and Thursday's job fair is in Riverdale.

