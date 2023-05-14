USPS accepting applications for equipment, maintenance mechanics – here's how to apply

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring.

Two distribution centers in the Chicago area are looking for equipment and maintenance mechanics. Those locations are in Forest Park and Palatine.

Mechanic salaries start at around $53,000.

To apply, you must be 18 years or older to work for the postal service.

Applications are only accepted online at usps.com/careers.