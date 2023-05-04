Watch CBS News
USPS is hiring at Forest Park and Palatine Processing Centers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, the united states postal service might be looking for you.

You can apply at the Chicago Network Distribution Center at 7500 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park and the Palatine Processing and Distribution Center located at 1300 East Northwest Highway.

The postal service is taking applications for building equipment mechanics and maintenance mechanics through May 14th and for sales and services distributions associates through May 6th.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:32 PM

