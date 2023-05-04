USPS is hiring at Forest Park and Palatine Processing Centers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a job, the united states postal service might be looking for you.

You can apply at the Chicago Network Distribution Center at 7500 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park and the Palatine Processing and Distribution Center located at 1300 East Northwest Highway.

The postal service is taking applications for building equipment mechanics and maintenance mechanics through May 14th and for sales and services distributions associates through May 6th.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/PMmLLZ2CDD



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/J45huly6sD pic.twitter.com/U2o7oCRdvy — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) May 2, 2023