USPS is hiring and holding career information workshops
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for more workers.
On Wednesday and Thursday, it's holding career information workshops where people can learn about different opportunities and benefits.
You can learn more Wednesday at the post office in Elgin or on Thursday at the Evergreen Park station, on Kedzie and 94th. The USPS is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal work positions.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.