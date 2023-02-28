USPS is hiring and holding career information workshops

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for more workers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it's holding career information workshops where people can learn about different opportunities and benefits.

You can learn more Wednesday at the post office in Elgin or on Thursday at the Evergreen Park station, on Kedzie and 94th. The USPS is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal work positions.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/PMmLLZ3atb



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/J45hulyEib pic.twitter.com/xiEnGovW3J — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) February 21, 2023