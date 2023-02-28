Watch CBS News
USPS is hiring and holding career information workshops

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for more workers.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it's holding career information workshops where people can learn about different opportunities and benefits.

You can learn more Wednesday at the post office in Elgin or on Thursday at the Evergreen Park station, on Kedzie and 94th. The USPS is looking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal work positions.

