U.S. Soccer plans to move headquarters from Chicago to Atlanta area

CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Soccer Federation announced it plans to move its headquarters, currently located in Chicago, to a new facility in the Atlanta area.

U.S. Soccer aims to construct a new national training center that will be used by all of the country's national soccer teams, according to a press release.

The federation's plan is supported by a $50 million contribution from businessman Arthur Blank, known for co-founding The Home Depot and as the owner of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL.

U.S. Soccer's existing headquarters is located in two refurbished mansions in Chicago's Prairie Avenue Historical District at the corner of 18th Street and Prairie Avenue.

The federation is looking into potential sites for the new training center and said a final decision on a location will be made in January 2024.