Man, 61, hospitalized after hazmat situation in Uptown

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old man is in the hospital after Chicago police responded to a hazmat situation in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road where carbon monoxide levels were high.

The victim was taken to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is on the scene.

No further information was made available. 

First published on January 4, 2023 / 6:17 AM

