20 minutes or less? UPS is hiring for the holidays and the application process is quick

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you need full or part-time work, listen to this: UPS is hiring hundreds of thousands of workers this holiday season, including in the Chicago area.

The company is looking for 3,500 seasonal employees here ahead of the holiday rush.

Starting pay is $21 an hour. You can apply at jobs-ups.com.

Before you do, keep this in mind.

UPS said thanks to their digital-first process, you don't need an interview to get most of these jobs.

And when it's all said and done, you may get an offer in less than twenty minutes.