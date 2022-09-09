UPS hiring thousands of employees for upcoming holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) – United Parcel Services (UPS) announced Friday they are expecting to hire 8000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday rush.

The company is gearing up to meet customer service needs through the holidays by offering full and part-time seasonal positions for drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers.

Seasonal package car driver positions begin at $21 per hour, and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $30 per hour.

Applicants can receive a quick offer through the company's digital-first process which takes around 25 minutes from submission of their application to receiving an offer. Nearly 80 percent of the positions offered do not require an interview.

"We have made our hiring process as easy as possible," said Nando Cesarone, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations. "UPS's strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season."

Seasonal workers will also have the chance to be hired permanently with full-time package delivery drivers earning an average of $95,000 per year.

To apply, visit the UPS website.