UPS hiring 8,000 seasonal workers in Chicago area for busy holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Looking for some seasonal work? UPS wants to hear from you. The shipping giant hoping to hire approximately 8,000 seasonal workers in the Chicago area as part of its nationwide "Brown Friday" hiring event.

UPS is filling part-time and seasonal positions ahead of the upcoming holiday rush, and in about 80% of these positions, no interview is required.

For "Brown Friday," UPS wants to hire as many people on the spot as possible.

William Johnson is officially coming out of retirement, and will be behind the wheel of a UPS truck ahead of the holiday season.

"I've got the uniform. I'm ready to go," he said. "I'm going to be delivering some stuff for you."

He got the job in about 25 minutes on Friday, and he said he's looking to make some extra cash in a tough economy, and take on a new adventure.

"It's a livable wage, and every little bit helps," he said.

A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor shows employers added more than 260,000 jobs in October. Historically, it's a healthy number, but down from the average of 381,000 jobs for each of the previous three months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%.

"A lot of them are looking for seasonal work, and then a lot of people are looking for permeant work," said UPS human resources specialist Selene Griffin.

UPS is planning to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees nationwide this year, including 8,000 in the Chicago area, ahead of the busiest shipping season of the year.

Griffin said they're recruiting drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers for the peak season; with the hope that many stay on full-time.

"You may come in for a part-time job, and it could venture off into a full-time position. Our full-time drivers are making $95,000 a year," she said.

Employees will make between $16 to $30 an hour, depending on the job. On top of that, the company is offering students who are hired up to $1,300 towards college expenses.

The company is now holding these hiring events, and hoping to simplify the process with strictly online applications.

"You get past that process, you have a job," Griffin said.

Amazon and Target are hiring at roughly the same levels as the last holiday season; but Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, is only adding about a quarter of the workers it did last year.