UPS driver struck by vehicle in Morton Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A UPS driver is seriously hurt after a crash in north suburban Morton Grove Friday afternoon.

According to police just after 3 p.m., the 55-year-old driver was standing behind his parked truck in the 6400 block of Beckwith when a car crashed into him and his truck.

The driver, who is from Mount Prospect, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries.

Morton Grove Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 847-470-5200.

Police say the driver stopped and is cooperating.