UPS driver arrested; accused of stealing thousands worth of merchandise

UPS driver arrested, accused of stealing thousands in packages

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A UPS driver is arrested -- accused of stealing packages he was hired to deliver.

Chicago police say 26-year-old Pedro Caudillo swiped the packages from the distribution center near Roosevelt and Jefferson Street.

The driver swiped more than $100,000 worth of high-end merchandise off the truck and took it to his house.

No word on if police recovered the stolen items.