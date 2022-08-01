Uprising Bakery owner accuses Lake in the Hills officials of discrimination after being ordered to cancel events

Uprising Bakery owner accuses Lake in the Hills officials of discrimination after being ordered to c

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- The owner of Uprising Bakery in Lake in the Hills is now accusing village officials of discrimination.

Uprising's owner, Corrina Sac, took to Facebook to tell her customers that she has been ordered to stop hosting live events.

The announcement comes days after her bakery was vandalized with hateful messages, forcing her to cancel a family friendly drag show.

Sac said she has been hosting events since the day she opened and it was never a problem until she wanted to host a LGBTQ themed event.

The village said the bakery is not zoned for entertainment and that other businesses have expressed concerns over safety.