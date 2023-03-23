Watch CBS News
UpRising Bakery in Lake in the Hills might still close despite fundraising efforts

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Lake in the Hills bakery that was harassed after supporting the LGBTQ community might still close even though thousands of dollars were raised to keep it open.

UpRising Bakery and Café announced it may have to close at the end of the month. The store was vandalized after planning a drag brunch.

The owner said she's also dealt with hateful comments, negative reviews and protests.

A GoFundMe account raised money to keep the store afloat, but the owner said she might still have to shut the doors.

