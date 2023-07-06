Watch CBS News
Upper Deck Golf experience at Wrigley Field starts Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

Upper Deck Golf kicks off Thursday at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Cubs are swinging into the weekend with a unique experience for fans.

Upper Deck Golf is coming to Wrigley Field.

Fans can take shots at nine different locations throughout the ballpark starting Thursday.

Tickets are still available for select times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

You can book those by visiting Upper Deck Golf's website.

