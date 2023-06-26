Unusual sulfur-like smell reported across several Indiana counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A strong smell of natural gas was reported across several counties in Northwest Indiana and into Michigan Sunday evening.

The smell has been reported in Lake, LaPorte, Porter, and St. Joseph counties.

Portage Police in Indiana said the 911 center received hundreds of calls within several minutes Saturday evening reporting the strange odor throught the city.

In a Facebook post the police department said NIPSCO, a large natural gas and electric company in the state, said it has not located a gas leak but is checking its service areas.

NIPSCO said it had been notified of the smell near Beverly Shores, Michigan City and Long Beach, Indiana, around 4 p.m., and the smell had migrated through the coutnies.

NIPSCO said service workers were out investigating the smell and determined it is not gas related, but the source of the smell remained unknown Sunday around 11 p.m.

Portage Police said there is no known threat to the public according to NIPSCO and the Portage Fire Deparment but wrote, "We understand the frustration wit the lack of additional information and we will attempt to get any updates out when we have it."

Police also requested the public refrain from contacting 911 regarding the smell as the 911 center is having trouble keeping up with the calls and wants to reserve the use of the lines for any other active emergency.

Valparaiso Police also acknowledged a "sulfer odor surrounding Northwest Indiana" in a Facebook post Sunday evening and requested citizens refrain from calling 911 about the smell. The office gave the following statement:

Emergency services throughout Northwest Indiana have been made aware of the pungent odor that is being experienced across our region. NIPSCO is also aware and continues to investigate the source of the odor. There is no known threat to our community, or any other, at this time. Therefore, we ask that our citizens refrain from calling emergency services in relation to the odor, as Porter County 911 is currently experiencing a high volume of calls. Emergency lines must remain open for those in need of active medical or police needs. We truly appreciate your patience and cooperation, as we all work to understand this situation.

This is a developing story.