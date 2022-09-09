UniverSoul Circus returns Washington Park after 2-year hiatus

UniverSoul Circus is back after 2-year hiatus

CHICAGO(CBS) -- For the first time in two years, the UniverSoul Circus is returning to Washington Park.

The highly interactive show combines music, theater, and circus arts.

The international cast includes clowns, trapeze artists, daredevil motorcycle riders, and aerial ballerinas.

The big top will open Friday and runs through OCT. 23.

Tickets start at $27.