UniverSoul Circus returns Washington Park after 2-year hiatus
CHICAGO(CBS) -- For the first time in two years, the UniverSoul Circus is returning to Washington Park.
The highly interactive show combines music, theater, and circus arts.
The international cast includes clowns, trapeze artists, daredevil motorcycle riders, and aerial ballerinas.
The big top will open Friday and runs through OCT. 23.
Tickets start at $27.
