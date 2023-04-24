All-Black middle school chess team from Detroit takes 2nd in national tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A small chess team from Detroit scored a big win this past weekend, taking second place in a national chess tournament.

The University Prep Science and Math Middle School chess team came to play at the Middle School National Championships in Texas this past weekend with determination, heart, and a message that anyone can play chess.

"This was a big deal. This was the national championships. So you had teams coming from all across the country to compete, and it's the biggest stage in the whole United States," coach Joshua Posthuma said.

Posthuma said he's "incredibly proud" of his team.

The students are from Detroit, making up an all-Black, co-ed chess team; nine boys and three girls.

"Chess helps you think more. It helps you strategize about what you're going to do," Mason Davis said.

Mason started chess in 3rd grade. Now in 8th, he's holding his own in these major tournaments.

"It was very exciting to just try different things, play different people, and to just get better at the game," he said.

Hannah Hendrix is one of three girls on the team, all thanks to a friend.

"She started to play chess in 3rd grade. So I joined with her, and we both kind of stuck to it," Hannah said.

Hannah hopes, by playing, she's encouraging other women and girls to take up the game.

"I think it is a sport that anybody could really play," she said. "The majority of the people I played were guys. I played one female out of seven rounds, and that's actually kind of crazy."

It was also exhilarating as University Prep took home 2nd place out of 38 other teams in the nation for their category.

"I am proud of myself, but I am more so proud of my team," Mason said.

They're a team with a winning record, and an important message.

"We're saying girls and boys both can play chess. People from any background, of any gender, or any ethnicity can all be champions," Posthuma said.