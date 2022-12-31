Watch CBS News
Local News

University Park shooting leaves one man dead, two wounded

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- One man is dead and two were wounded in an apartment complex in south suburban University Park Friday.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. at 759 Burr Oak Lane in the Maple Leaf Apartments complex. A 27-year-old man – whose identity has been withheld – died in an area hospital shortly after the shooting, while two other men in their 20s remained hospitalized late Friday in an unknown condition.

"This is unfortunate, but it is a targeted incident," University Park Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said in a news release. "There is no immediate threat to the residents of the complex or the general public. We extend our prayers to the victims and their families."

Further details were not released.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 9:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.