University Park shooting leaves one man dead, two wounded

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- One man is dead and two were wounded in an apartment complex in south suburban University Park Friday.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. at 759 Burr Oak Lane in the Maple Leaf Apartments complex. A 27-year-old man – whose identity has been withheld – died in an area hospital shortly after the shooting, while two other men in their 20s remained hospitalized late Friday in an unknown condition.

"This is unfortunate, but it is a targeted incident," University Park Mayor Joseph E. Roudez III said in a news release. "There is no immediate threat to the residents of the complex or the general public. We extend our prayers to the victims and their families."

Further details were not released.