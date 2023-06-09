Watch CBS News
University of Wisconsin-Madison hiring part-time dairy tasters

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

MADISON, Wis. (CBS) -- The University of Wisconsin Madison is hiring for a part-time job that some would call a dream and have others popping lactaid.

The Center for Dairy Research is hiring descriptive sensory panelists who will essentially be paid to taste cheese, pizza, and other dairy products.

Workers should expect to taste up to 24 cheese samples and 12 pizzas a week along with other food products.

The job pays $15 bucks an hour. 

June 9, 2023

