University of Illinois freezes undergrad tuition for in-state students at all 3 campuses

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tuition and fees at all three University of Illinois campuses will remain unchanged next school year for in-state undergraduate students after a vote from the school's Board of Trustees.

With the freeze for next year, the state's university system has held undergraduate tuition unchanged in seven of the past 10 years, the school said in a press release.

The board's decision not to increase fees at all three campuses was the first annual freeze in more than 25 years. However, the board did increase room and board rates by 5% at the Chicago and Urbana campuses and by 1.4% at the Springfield campus.

Base tuition for in-state undergraduate students at the Urbana campus will remain at $12,712 per year and $11,178 per year at the Chicago campus. Tuition at the Springfield campus will remain at $321.50 per credit hour.

By comparison, the University of Wisconsin Madison's undergraduate in-state tuition rate as of the fall of 2023 was $11,216 per year; at the University of Iowa, in-state undergraduates pay $10,964 a year; Indiana University in-state undergraduates pay $11,790 for tuition and fees at the Bloomington campus; and in-state freshmen and sophomores at the University of Michigan pay $17,228 per year in tuition and fees, while juniors and seniors pay $19,390.

The University of Illinois said more than two-thirds of its undergraduate students systemwide receive some form of financial aid, and more than half pay less than $3,000 per semester.

The board also approved tuition rate increases between 1.7% and 2% for most nonresident undergraduate students at the Urbana and Chicago campuses and no increase for nonresident students at Springfield.

The University of Illinois had more than 60,000 undergraduate students across all three campuses as of fall 2023, school data show. Of those approximately 60,000 students, around 47,500 were Illinois residents.