University of Illinois raising colorectal cancer awareness with screening of Black Panther sequel

University of Illinois to screen Black Panther sequel for caner awareness

University of Illinois to screen Black Panther sequel for caner awareness

University of Illinois to screen Black Panther sequel for caner awareness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois is raising cancer awareness with a free movie.

The school's cancer center will host a screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The goal of the screening is to raise awareness of colorectal cancer and encourage people to get screened.

You may remember, this is the same cancer the late Chadwick Boseman battled before he died in 2020.

The show starts today at 5:30 p.m. at the Icon Theater in the Roosevelt Collection in the South Loop.