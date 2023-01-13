Investigation underway at University of Illinois after 'unconfirmed bomb threat'
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is investigation a bomb threat.
According to an Illini-Alert, an "unconfirmed bomb threat" was reported at Davenport Hall.
University officials are warning anyone near the area to "get as far away as possible" and check for email updates.
Classes begin on January 17.
