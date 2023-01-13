Investigation underway at University of Illinois after 'unconfirmed bomb threat'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is investigation a bomb threat.

According to an Illini-Alert, an "unconfirmed bomb threat" was reported at Davenport Hall.

Illini-Alert. There is a unconfirmed bomb threat at davenport hall. If in or near this area, get as far away as possible. Check your email for more information — Illini-Alert (@IlliniAlert) January 13, 2023

University officials are warning anyone near the area to "get as far away as possible" and check for email updates.

Illini-Alert. Police are on the scene at Davenport Hall investigating. Please continue to avoid the area. — Illini-Alert (@IlliniAlert) January 13, 2023

Classes begin on January 17.