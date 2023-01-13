Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway at University of Illinois after 'unconfirmed bomb threat'

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is investigation a bomb threat. 

According to an Illini-Alert, an "unconfirmed bomb threat" was reported at Davenport Hall. 

University officials are warning anyone near the area to "get as far away as possible" and check for email updates. 

Classes begin on January 17. 

First published on January 13, 2023 / 6:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.