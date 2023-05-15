Watch CBS News
University of Chicago women's tennis team beats Carnegie Mellon in NCAA Division III quarterfinals

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

LAKE NONA, Fla. (CBS) -- The University of Chicago women's tennis team is on to the NCAA Division III semifinals after knocking off Carnegie Mellon.

In their 5-1 quarterfinal victory, the undefeated maroons beat Carnegie Mellon for the second time this season.

UChicago won 2-of-3 doubles matchups, and then took a 2-1 advantage into the singles portion of the competition. The Maroons then secured the first three competed singles matches for the win.

Next up, the Maroons have a Tuesday date with fourth-ranked Middlebury – with a berth in the NCAA title game on the line.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

