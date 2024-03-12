University of Chicago issues warning after staff member is robbed on campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago issued a security alert Tuesday after an armed robbery targeting a staff member on campus the night before.

University of Chicago Police said at 11:16 p.m. Monday, a robber exited a silver Nissan sport-utility vehicle with a gun in hand, and came up to a staff member in a car parked on the street at 5640 S. Ellis Ave.

The robber took property from the victim before getting back in the silver sedan and driving away south on Ellis Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The silver sedan bore the Illinois license plate CV49095, university police said.

The robbery happened outside the William Eckhardt Research Center – a relatively new campus building that houses offices, conference rooms, and laboratories for the Division of Physical Science and the Institute of Molecular Engineering.

The Joe and Rika Mansueto Library and the busy Regenstein Library are located just across Ellis Avenue. The Max Palevsky Residential Commons are located just to the north, and the Main Quad is located just across Ellis Avenue and 57th Street from the crime scene.

The UCPD reminded members of the university community to be aware of their surroundings at all times, to familiarize themselves with the locations of campus emergency phones, and to report suspicious activity to police immediately.