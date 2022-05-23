University of Chicago teaming up with city to install more than 100 cameras near Hyde Park campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago will be funding a project to install more than 100 new surveillance cameras and license plate readers near its Hyde Park campus, which would be monitored by the Chicago Police Department.

The City Council on Monday approved the use of a $3 million grant to the city's Office of Public Safety Administration, which provides administrative functions for the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department, and Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Deputy budget director Latoya Vaughn told aldermen last week the University of Chicago is providing the grant to finance the installation 110 new police surveillance cameras and license plate readers in the neighborhoods surrounding its South Side campus.

A university spokesperson told Block Club Chicago that city officials will determine where the cameras will be installed, along with input from the university, CPD, and local aldermen.

CPD will monitor the cameras, although the university also is seeking an agreement to access the cameras as well. In return, the university would provide CPD with access to its own on-campus surveillance cameras.

The move is part of the university's effort to boost security on and near campus after the murder of student Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng, 24, during a robbery near campus last November.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported a week after Zheng's death, Chicago Police and school leaders tried to reassure students they will be safe.

Chicago Police and University of Chicago Police will be working more jointly moving forward. A safety plan discussed Wednesday night entails live cameras from a new operations center soon set to open, and keeping campus police and students in the loop about crime in the area – as students had been demanding.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at the time that more police surveillance cameras would be coming to provide real-time monitoring around the university's Hyde Park campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

He also said an additional 26 officers would be patrolling the area.