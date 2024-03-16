University of Chicago swimmer Garrett Clasen has shot for third straight national title

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Garrett Clasen is one of 28 University of Chicago swimmers who qualified for the national meet in Greensboro, North Carolina this week.

The senior in the College at UChicago has a chance to win a third straight national title - and to add to an already historic career that was once in question entirely.

Clasen fell in love with swimming quickly at 7 years old. A successful career at Batavia High School led to signing with the University of Missouri.

But after a month into his freshman season there, he felt a change of heart.

"Decided it was the best decision for me to step away from the sport entirely - and I thought I was done," he said. "Then and kind of got back into it casually."

A second chance at a collegiate career wouldn't come without challenges. That summer, Clasen suffered a herniated disc in his back.

"L5S1 vertebrae – which is basically right above your tailbone - so it would impact like every time I try to take a dolphin kick," Clasen said. "Any sort of like rotation, it was just extremely painful - and it kept getting worse and worse."

Clasen ended up getting surgery in May 2020, and took a gap year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He jumped at the opportunity to stay home and swim again, transferring to UChicago.

"They took a chance on me coming off of surgery," Clasen said. "You know, like I wasn't sure I was going to be back to the best times I had gone in high school - so I was super motivated."

That motivation led to a national title in the 200 Individual Medley his first season.

Swimmer Garrett Clasen wins the national title in the 200 Individual Medley in his first season with the University of Chicago Maroons. University of Chicago

Clasen followed that up with a second title in the same event – becoming the first in program history to be a back-to-back national champion.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find individuals that are as determined and dedicated and motivated as he is," said U of C Head Men's and Women's Swimming Coach Jason Weber. "I always know that he's going to come up big in those pressure-filled situations."

The two-time defending champion will now go for a third after qualifying for seven events at this year's NCAA Division III championships.

"Just have no regrets just to be there for the team in any way I can; just to be able to look back on this meet and to look back on my career - and really just be confident I was able to give it my all," Clasen said. "I've overcome a lot to get to this point, and I think if I would have told 18-year-old me that just committed to Mizzou that I would be a back-to-back champion for the University of Chicago, I would have thought I was totally crazy."

But if you ask his coach, Clasen's strong mentality has done more for the program than just set records.

"Seeing that success; seeing the progression of Garrett. He's gotten faster every year, and the guys in his class have progressed and gotten faster every year," said Clasen. "Everyone sort of follows suit."

The UChicago Maroons Men's Swimming & Diving team earned its first trophy at Nationals last year - and looks to improve upon that third-place finish, with the help of Clasen.