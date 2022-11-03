University of Chicago issues warning about students being drugged at parties, report of sexual assault

University of Chicago investigating claims that seven students were drugged

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Chicago said Thursday that it has received seven reports of students having their drinks drugged since September – and one report of a sexual assault.

U of C Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen and Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath issued a safety and security notice about the predatory pattern Thursday.

They said since September, there have been seven reports of undergraduate students having drugs put in their drinks by unknown people without their consent.

In one case reported Tuesday to a campus security authority, an undergraduate student at UChicago reported they were sexually assaulted in a residence hall room after a party that occurred Friday, Oct. 28. The student suspected their drink had also been drugged, the notice said.

The email said additional information about the incident involving the sexual assault was not known.

The email did not specify where the parties happened or if they were on or off campus.

University of Chicago police are investigating.