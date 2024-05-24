University of Chicago men's, women's tennis teams both win national titles

ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- It was a momentous week for University of Chicago Maroons tennis, as the women's team captured its first national title in program history, and the men's team won its second national championship in the last three years.

The No. 3 women's team was up against Wesleyan on Thursday. They grabbed two points in doubles, and withstood what the university called a "roller coaster of momentum" in solo games, to win 5-3.

"Our motto that we kept repeating this week was 'What is delayed is not denied: keep the faith,' which is the story of our season, and also our program's history dating back to 2008, before I even started at UChicago. Those teams in the early 2000s put the program on the map and showed us what could be possible here. They got close in 2012 and we were close again in 2022 and 2023, but it wasn't our turn," head coach Jay Tee said in a news release Thursday. It feels good to get this one for all the former players and coaches who built the foundation that this championship was won on."

"This win is a testament not only to our efforts this year but also to the strong foundation laid by the previous teams and seniors," junior player Sylwia Mikos said in the release.

On Friday, the No. 2 UChicago men's tennis team came back from a 4-2 deficit to win the final three matches beat No. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4.

The men's team also won the national championship in 2022.